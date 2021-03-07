X

Carton scores 16 to carry Marquette past Xavier 66-59

MILWAUKEE (AP) — D.J. Carton posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Marquette got past Xavier 66-59 on Saturday night.

Jamal Cain had 13 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (13-13, 8-11 Big East Conference). Greg Elliott added 12 points, and Dawson Garcia had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Paul Scruggs had 18 points and six rebounds for the Musketeers (13-7, 6-7). Adam Kunkel added 11 points and C.J. Wilcher had 10 points.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Musketeers. Xavier defeated Marquette 91-88 on Dec. 20.

