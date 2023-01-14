dayton-daily-news logo
Castaneda, Freeman power Akron past Eastern Michigan 104-67

Xavier Castaneda had 23, Enrique Freeman scored 20 and Akron rolled to a 105-67 victory over Eastern Michigan

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 23, Enrique Freeman scored 20 and Akron rolled to a 105-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Castaneda add six rebounds and five assists for the Zips (11-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Freeman made 10 of 11 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. Trendon Hankerson was 5-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers, scoring 14.

Noah Farrakhan led the way for the Eagles (4-13, 1-3) with 18 points. Tyson Acuff and Legend Geeter both scored 11.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Akron visits Central Michigan while Eastern Michigan hosts Kent State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

