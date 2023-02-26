X
Castaneda puts up 23 as Akron beats Western Michigan 81-64

Led by Xavier Castaneda's 23 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 81-64

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points as Akron beat Western Michigan 81-64 on Saturday night.

Castaneda also added five assists for the Zips (20-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Nate Johnson shot 6 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals.

Seth Hubbard led the way for the Broncos (7-22, 3-13) with 19 points. Lamar Norman Jr. added 17 points and five assists for Western Michigan. Tray Maddox Jr. also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron hosts Ball State while Western Michigan hosts Miami (OH).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

