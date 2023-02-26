Castaneda puts up 23 as Akron beats Western Michigan 81-64

Castaneda also added five assists for the Zips (20-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Nate Johnson shot 6 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals.

Seth Hubbard led the way for the Broncos (7-22, 3-13) with 19 points. Lamar Norman Jr. added 17 points and five assists for Western Michigan. Tray Maddox Jr. also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.