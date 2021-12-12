dayton-daily-news logo
X

Castaneda scores 17 to lift Akron past Florida A&M 73-66

news
32 minutes ago
Xavier Castaneda registered 17 points as Akron topped Florida A&M 73-66

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda posted 17 points as Akron topped Florida A&M 73-66 on Sunday.

Ali Ali had 14 points for Akron (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 13 points. Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds.

MJ Randolph had 21 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers (2-6). Kamron Reaves added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
How to help victims affected by recent tornadoes
2
Springfield native to compete in Miss Universe pageant
3
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
4
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
5
Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top