Castaneda scores 22 to carry Akron over Ball State 79-60

Enrique Freeman had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Akron (20-9, 13-6 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Ali Ali added 16 points and Mikal Dawson had 11 points.

Tyler Cochran had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-16, 8-10). Demarius Jacobs added 10 points and seven rebounds.