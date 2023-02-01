X
Dark Mode Toggle

Castaneda scores 32 to lead Akron to 81-64 win over Buffalo

news
34 minutes ago
Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points to lead Akron over Buffalo 81-64

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points to lead Akron over Buffalo 81-64 on Tuesday night.

Castaneda made 10 of 12 shots, including 7 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Zips (16-6, 8-1 Mid-American Conference), who upped their win streak to seven. Enrique Freeman added 18 points and nine rebounds. while Nate Johnson scored 10 with six boards.

Curtis Jones led the way for the Bulls (10-12, 4-5) with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Isaiah Adams scored 13, while Zid Powell finished with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Akron plays Kent State at home on Friday, and Buffalo visits Western Michigan on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
2
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
3
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
4
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
5
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top