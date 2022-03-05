Hamburger icon
Castaneda, Tribble lift Akron over Central Michigan 57-56

32 minutes ago
Xavier Castaneda had 17 points and seven rebounds as Akron edged past Central Michigan 57-56

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 17 points and seven rebounds as Akron narrowly beat Central Michigan 57-56 on Friday night.

Greg Tribble made two free throws for the go-ahead points with 32 seconds left and the Zips held on for the win.

Ali Ali had 12 points for Akron (21-9, 14-6 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Mikal Dawson added eight rebounds.

Harrison Henderson had 17 points for the Chippewas (7-22, 6-12). Ralph Bissainthe added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Miller had 11 points.

The Zips improved to 2-0 against the Chippewas on the season. Akron defeated Central Michigan 60-56 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

