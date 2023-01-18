dayton-daily-news logo
Castaneda's 13 lead Akron past Central Michigan 69-51

Led by Xavier Castaneda's 13 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 69-51 on Tuesday night

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 13 points as Akron beat Central Michigan 69-51 on Tuesday night.

Castaneda added five assists for the Zips (12-6, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Sammy Hunter scored 12 points, going 4 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Trendon Hankerson shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jesse Zarzuela led the way for the Chippewas (7-11, 2-3) with 20 points. Central Michigan also got eight points and three blocks from Carrington McCaskill. Miroslave Stafl also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

