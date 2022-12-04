dayton-daily-news logo
Castaneda's 17 lead Akron past Muskingum 80-33

Led by Xavier Castaneda's 17 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Muskingum Fighting Muskies 80-33 on Sunday

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 17 points in Akron's 80-33 victory against Muskingum on Sunday.

Castaneda also had five rebounds for the Zips (4-4). Trendon Hankerson scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Fighting Muskies (0-6) were led by DJ Donnell, who recorded 11 points. Kaelan Pulliam added seven points for Muskingum. Logan Stotzer also had five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

