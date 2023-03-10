Castaneda's 31 leads Akron over Buffalo in MAC quarterfinals

The third-seeded Zips (22-10) advanced to face rival and second-seeded Kent State in Friday's semifinals. Akron and Kent State (26-6) split their regular-season matchups with the Golden Flashes winning 89-84 in overtime at home last week.

Top-seeded Toledo (26-6) will face Ohio (19-13) in the other semifinal with the winners meeting in Saturday's title game for the MAC's automatic NCAA bid.