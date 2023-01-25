Castaneda's 32 lead Akron past Miami (OH) 73-68

Castaneda was 8 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 13 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Zips (14-6, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Kobe Mitchell was 3 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Mekhi Lairy finished with 16 points and two steals for the RedHawks (7-13, 1-6). Morgan Safford added 13 points for Miami (OH). Anderson Mirambeaux also had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.