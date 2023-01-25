X
Dark Mode Toggle

Castaneda's 32 lead Akron past Miami (OH) 73-68

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Akron Zips defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 73-68 led by Xavier Castaneda's 32 points

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda's 32 points led Akron past Miami (OH) 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Castaneda was 8 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 13 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Zips (14-6, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Kobe Mitchell was 3 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Mekhi Lairy finished with 16 points and two steals for the RedHawks (7-13, 1-6). Morgan Safford added 13 points for Miami (OH). Anderson Mirambeaux also had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The second half featured six lead changes and was tied three times before Akron secured the victory. Castaneda scored 13 second-half points to help seal the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Akron hosts Ohio while Miami (OH) hosts Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
2
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
3
Bengals fans who travel for playoffs games: We want to talk to you
4
Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship...
5
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top