Castellanos, Reds top Cubs 13-12 in 10 innings

Cincinnati right-hander Tyler Mahle allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings. Mahle allowed a total of five earned runs in 25 2/3 innings over his first five starts.

Cubs righty Trevor Williams permitted a season-high four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. He was charged with six runs and six hits.

Chicago grabbed a 4-2 lead on solo homers by Bryant and Rizzo in the third. Cincinnati responded with four runs in the bottom half, showing off its power.

First, Castellanos connected for a tying two-run shot. After Joey Votto bounced to third for the second out, Moustakas and Suárez hit back-to-back homers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nico Hoerner and Happ collided in short center field chasing Tyler Stephenson's pop fly in the eighth inning. Hoerner kneed Happ in the head, and Happ lay on the ground for several minutes before being taken off the field while sitting on a cart.

Reds: LF Winker, back in the lineup after leaving Friday’s game in the seventh inning and missing Saturday’s game with back spasms, was hit by a pitch on his padded right elbow in the sixth. He stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54 ERA) pitches Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA) starts for Los Angeles.

Reds: RHP Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 3.33 ERA) faces the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for the first time since 2017 with Colorado. RHP Dylan Cease (1-0, 2.96 ERA) starts for Chicago.

