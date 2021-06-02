Castellanos takes 18-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

The Phillies have gone 11-19 away from home. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Phillies won the last meeting 17-3. Aaron Nola earned his fourth victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Sonny Gray registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and is batting .361.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .510.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (undisclosed), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.