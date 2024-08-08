Castibg aside concerns about the Seine, Sharon van Rouwendaal wins more Olympic gold in open water

Van Rouwendaal reached up to slap the finishing pad in 2 hours, 3:34 seconds, while Johnson settled for silver in 2:03:39.7. The bronze went to Ginevra Taddeucci of Italy, the only other swimmer who had a shot at the end in 2:03:42.8.

With a picturesque backdrop that no other city can provide — the Eiffel Tower looming over the course, the gold-domed Invalides a couple of blocks away, the statue-lined Pont Alexander III overlooking the starting buoy and finishing chute — van Rouwendaal added to her legacy as perhaps the greatest female open water swimmer in history.

She won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and a silver in Tokyo three years ago.

