X

Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against Milwaukee

news | 21 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (11-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-15, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (0-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.