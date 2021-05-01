X

Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Cubs will start Zach Davies on Saturday while the Reds are expected to counter with Luis Castillo

Chicago Cubs (11-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-13, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 9.47 ERA, 2.21 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-2, 6.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -164, Cubs +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Reds are 6-4 against NL Central opponents. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with an OBP of .414.

The Cubs are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .412.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-6. Wade Miley notched his third victory and Joey Votto went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Jake Arrieta took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 19 RBIs and is batting .266.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .667.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Jonathan India: (undisclosed).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.