Castillo scheduled to start for Reds at Twins

news | 42 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Luis Castillo on Saturday while the Twins are expected to counter with Michael Pineda

Cincinnati Reds (30-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-23, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.00 ERA) Minnesota: Michael Pineda (2-0, 3.18 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cincinnati will square off on Saturday.

The Twins are 23-6 in home games. Minnesota has hit 91 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 14-15 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .255.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 16 home runs and is slugging .612.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

