Castillo to make Mariners debut Wednesday at Yankees

The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati on Friday, hoping to bolster their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest in the four major North American professional sports.

At 55-48, Seattle is currently 12 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, but is in second place for one of three wild card playoff spots. Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Castilli will start the series finale in New York.