Catalon leads Seton Hall against Xavier after 36-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces Xavier after Savannah Catalon scored 36 points in Seton Hall's 76-67 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers are 5-9 on their home court. Xavier is sixth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Pirates have gone 12-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Xavier is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall's 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The Musketeers and Pirates face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aizhanique Mayo averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Meri Kanerva is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Faith Misonius is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 0-10, averaging 45.3 points, 19.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.