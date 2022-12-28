BreakingNews
Explainer: What will, won’t you be allowed to do with your phone while driving under new law
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cause ruled in death of NJ college student who went missing

news
Updated 22 minutes ago
Authorities say the death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex regional medical examiner’s office.

Authorities said her body was found Oct. 20 by an employee behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds. Prosecutors said at the time that the death did not appear "suspicious or criminal in nature."

An extensive search had been launched after Ewunetie was reported missing almost a week earlier. She had last been seen heading into her dorm room at the Ivy League school in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, school officials said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie was a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate. She was valedictorian at Villa Angela-St. Joseph high school in Cleveland, Ohio, before accepting a full scholarship to Princeton.

In Other News
1
Sports gambling in Ohio: Know the terminology before placing bets
2
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...
3
Mason woman dead after being hit by truck in Deerfield Twp.
4
AAA: Roughly 3,500 calls for help made in Miami Valley over holiday...
5
Still in the holiday spirit? These 5 seasonal events continue this week
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top