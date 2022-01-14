Cavaliers add former NBA guard José Calderón to front office

"We look forward to his insights and perspective on how we can continue moving this team forward and enhancing our efforts towards sustainable and long-term success here in Cleveland.”

The Cavs are 24-18 after winning just 22 games last season. They play in San Antonio on Friday.

Calderón averaged 8.9 points and 5.8 assists in 895 career games. He played on four Olympic teams for Spain, winning two silver medals and a bronze.

He played six pro seasons in Spain before breaking in with Toronto in 2005. He spent eight seasons with the Raptors and also played for the Pistons, Mavericks, Lakers, Knicks and Hawks before signing a one-year deal with Cleveland.

