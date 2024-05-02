Cavaliers aim to secure series victory over the Magic

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Magic -3.5; over/under is 200

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers look to clinch the series over the Orlando Magic in game six of the Eastern Conference first round. The Cavaliers beat the Magic 104-103 in the last meeting. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 39 points.

The Magic are 32-20 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando ranks eighth in the NBA with 51.8 points in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.6.

The Cavaliers have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland scores 112.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Magic average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow (12.5). The Cavaliers average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Magic allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jarrett Allen: day to day (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.