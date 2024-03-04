Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to miss more time with knee injury following treatment

The Cavs said Mitchell received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the injury. He's been ruled out for games this week against Boston, Atlanta and Minnesota. His status will be reevaluated this weekend, the team said.

Cleveland isn't close to being the same team without Mitchell, who played exceptionally well while guard Darius Garland (broken jaw) and forward Evan Mobley (knee surgery) were out for an extended period with injuries.

The Cavs went 23-5 leading into the All-Star break.

Mitchell sat out Sunday night's home loss to New York. He also recently missed two games after the break with an unspecified illness.

The 27-year-old averages 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals — all career bests. Cleveland acquired Mitchell in 2022 after he spent five seasons in Utah.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP