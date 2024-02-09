Cavaliers beat short-handed Nets 118-95 for 8th straight victory and 16th in 17 games

Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 26 points in its third straight loss. Cam Thomas added 17.

The Nets were busy Thursday at the trade deadline. They sent Spencer Dinwiddie to Toronto for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young, and moved Royce O’Neale to Phoenix for Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin and two second-round picks. They also acquired the rights to Vanja Marinkovic from Memphis.

Cleveland led 59-51 to start the second half when Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons shoved Allen to the floor. Allen retaliated by charging past Mitchell and pushing Simmons back. Both players received technical fouls.

The Cavaliers responded with 21-0 run, holding the Nets to 0-for-9 shooting and forcing two turnovers. Allen capped the run with a hook shot that made it 80-51.

