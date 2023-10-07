Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen sidelined with bone bruise in ankle, out at least 2 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Sar center Jarrett Allen has a bruised bone in his left ankle and will be sidelined at least two weeks, putting his availability for the start of the season in question

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Sar center Jarrett Allen has a bruised bone in his left ankle and will be sidelined at least two weeks, putting his availability for the start of the season in question.

The Cavs said Saturday that Allen got hurt this week in one of their first training camp practices. The 6-foot-11 Allen underwent an MRI on Friday and has started a treatment and rehab program.

Allen, who averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The team said his status “will be updated as appropriate.”

The Cavs open the season on Oct. 25 at Brooklyn.

Allen has averaged 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds in three seasons for Cleveland, which acquired the affable 25-year-old in 2021 from the Nets in a three-team trade.

