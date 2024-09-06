Cavaliers, center Tristan Thompson agree to 1-year contract for 2024 season, AP source says

Thompson's agent, Rich Paul, finalized the deal with the team on Friday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. This season will be Thompson's 11th with Cleveland.

Although the 6-foot-10 Thompson isn't as productive on the court as he once was, the Cavs value his leadership for a young team.

Cleveland battled through numerous injuries last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before being beaten in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Celtics, who went on to win the title.

Thompson was drafted by the Cavs in 2011 with the No. 4 overall pick. He became a core member of the Cleveland team that won the NBA championship in 2016.

Thompson has averaged 8.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 779 career games.

