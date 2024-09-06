Cavaliers, center Tristan Thompson agree to 1-year contract for 2024 season, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers and free agent center Tristan Thompson have agreed to a one-year contract

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Sept 6, 2024
CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent center Tristan Thompson has agreed to a one-year contract to continue his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The 33-year-old Thompson returned to the Cavs last season after playing for Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers since 2020. Thompson played in 49 games last season, averaging 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Thompson's agent, Rich Paul, finalized the deal with the team on Friday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. This season will be Thompson's 11th with Cleveland.

Although the 6-foot-10 Thompson isn't as productive on the court as he once was, the Cavs value his leadership for a young team.

Cleveland battled through numerous injuries last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before being beaten in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Celtics, who went on to win the title.

Thompson was drafted by the Cavs in 2011 with the No. 4 overall pick. He became a core member of the Cleveland team that won the NBA championship in 2016.

Thompson has averaged 8.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 779 career games.

