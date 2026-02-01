Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson fined $50K for actions following ejection in loss vs. Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson was fined $50,000 by the NBA for “aggressively pursuing, berating, and making inadvertent contact with a game official” during a game
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is escorted off the court after being ejected for getting his second technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is escorted off the court after being ejected for getting his second technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson was fined $50,000 by the NBA for “aggressively pursuing, berating, and making inadvertent contact with a game official” during a game on Friday night.

The NBA's head of basketball operations James Jones made the announcement on Saturday.

The incident happened after Atkinson was called for his second technical foul and ejected from the game with 10:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 126-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Atkinson appeared to be upset about a no-call on Suns guard Collin Gillespie, who was aggressively guarding Sam Merrill on the perimeter.

The loss snapped Cleveland's five-game winning streak. The Cavaliers play again on Sunday against the Blazers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

In Other News
1
Haitian-owned business faces closure as immigrants flee Springfield
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends, will...
3
Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next...
4
How many Haitian immigrants live in Springfield? Here’s what we know
5
Fear grips Springfield’s Haitians on cusp of losing legal status to...