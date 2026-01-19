Cavaliers' Darius Garland out at least a week with sprained toe

The two-time All-Star has missed 16 games this season due to a nagging injury to his left great toe, which he struggled with during the closing month of last season and the playoffs. Garland had surgery on the toe during the offseason.

Garland is averaging 20.2 points and 7.4 assists over this last 16 games. He was shooting 50.4% from the floor and made 42 of 100 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers have been plagued by injuries all season. After having the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, they are 24-19 and fifth in the East going into Monday afternoon's game against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

