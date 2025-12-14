Cavaliers' Evan Mobley will be sidelined 2-4 weeks due to left calf strain

The fifth-year forward has played in all but one game for the Cavaliers this season and is averaging a career-high 19.1 points per game along with 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocked shots.

The injury is another blow for the Cavaliers, who were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season but have been dealing with injuries for most of this year.

Cleveland is 15-11 but has dropped five of its last eight games.

Besides Mobley, center Jarrett Allen (finger), Sam Merrill (right hand), Larry Nance Jr. (right calf) and Max Strus (left foot) are dealing with injuries. Allen, who has missed the last six games, is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Charlotte.

