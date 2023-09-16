Cavaliers executive Koby Altman arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Altman was stopped by officers for a traffic violation. The officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody, according to a report from the highway patrol.

Altman refused to take a breath test but was “respectful and cooperative” with troopers, the report said.

Altman turned 41 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers released a short statement Saturday saying they were aware of “an incident” involving Altman and were gathering more information.

Altman was promoted to general manager of the Cavs in 2017. He has led a massive rebuild of the team following LeBron James' departure in 2018. Cleveland won 51 games last season and returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.

Altman finished second in NBA Executive of the Year voting last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
New details on Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus
2
Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms opens new facility in Florence, Ky.
3
5-year-old girl run over in driveway, taken to hospital in Springfield
4
Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus
5
Springfield forms immigrant response team amid more resident complaints
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top