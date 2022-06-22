dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cavaliers exercise 4th year option on forward Dean Wade

FILE -Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, left, knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade, who made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team's resurgence. The Cavs announced the move with Wade on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, left, knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade, who made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team's resurgence. The Cavs announced the move with Wade on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

news
Updated 33 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade, who made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team's resurgence.

The Cavs announced the move with Wade on Wednesday.

Wade averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in 51 games last season before suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He missed the final 15 games.

The 6-foot-9 Wade had been valuable as a fill-in starter and the Cavs missed him down the stretch. Cleveland dropped eight of its last 11 games in the regular season and then lost both play-in games.

However, the Cavs had a 22-win improvement from the previous season and are expected to contend next season with Wade in their rotation. He gives the Cavs depth along with size and another outside shooter. Wade made 43% (21 of 49) of his 3-pointers in his last 12 starts.

The former Kansas State standout has appeared in 126 games over three seasons with Cleveland, which signed him to a two-way contract in 2019.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Middletown father indicted on felony charge after 5-year-old shot...
2
American Red Cross seeks blood donations around 4th of July
3
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash
4
At least 1 injured in fire that destroys house in Franklin
5
Fairfield amends tax incentive deal for one of its Fortune 500...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top