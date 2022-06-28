Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton

The Cavs value his productivity and were thrilled with his attitude last season, when he stayed around the team while rehabbing his injury. Sexton's enthusiasm played a role in the Cavs' 22-win improvement.

Sexton's role isn't as clear as it once was on a team with solid young talent in Garland, second-year forward Evan Mobley and All-Star center Jarrett Allen. However, Koby Altman, the team's president of basketball operations, last week called Sexton “super important” and a "big part of our culture.”

Sexton and the Cavs were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract before last season.

The Cavs also made a two-way qualifying offer to guard R.J. Nembhard, He signed a two-way contract in October and appeared in 14 games for the Cavs.

