Cavaliers face the Bulls on 3-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Chicago.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall, 12-4 in Central Division action and 34-7 at home a season ago. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall and 28-24 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 36.0 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: day to day (ball), Dean Wade: day to day (eye).

Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

