Cavaliers face the Grizzlies on 3-game slide

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -18.5; over/under is 210

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Cavaliers play Memphis.

The Cavaliers are 24-14 on their home court. Cleveland is seventh in the NBA averaging 13.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from deep. Max Strus leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 18-22 on the road. Memphis is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 108-101 on Feb. 2. Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 46.1% and averaging 26.4 points for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Maozinha Pereira is shooting 51.4% and averaging 6.9 points for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (neck), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia: out (ankle), Luke Kennard: out (knee), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), John Konchar: out (heel), Lamar Stevens: out (groin), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Desmond Bane: out (back), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Santi Aldama: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (quad), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.