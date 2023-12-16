Cavaliers face the Hawks on 3-game slide

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup with Atlanta as losers of three games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the league allowing just 110.9 points per game while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Hawks are 7-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.6% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 128-105 on Nov. 29. Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Trae Young is averaging 27.7 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 120.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (quad), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb), AJ Griffin: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.