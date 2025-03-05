Cavaliers face the Heat on 11-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -11; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Miami as winners of 11 straight games.

The Cavaliers have gone 34-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.6.

The Heat have gone 18-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Tyler Herro averaging 5.7.

The 123.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are 12.8 more points than the Heat give up (110.5). The Heat are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Herro is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 129.1 points, 49.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (rest).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Davion Mitchell: day to day (quadriceps), Kel'el Ware: out (knee), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: out (ankle), Nikola Jovic: out (hand), Andrew Wiggins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.