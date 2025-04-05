Cavaliers face the Kings on 3-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Sacramento.

The Cavaliers have gone 33-5 in home games. Cleveland is eighth in the league with 51.2 points in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.7.

The Kings are 18-21 on the road. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 115.6 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Cavaliers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.2%). The Kings are shooting 47.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.4% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 14.0 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (illness), Ty Jerome: day to day (knee).

Kings: Jake LaRavia: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.