Cavaliers face the Nets on 10-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -13; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup with Brooklyn as winners of 10 straight games.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Brooklyn finished 32-50 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (hamstring), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.