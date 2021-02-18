Cavaliers face the Nuggets on 8-game losing streak

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 133-95 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Paul Millsap led Denver with 22 points, and Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers with 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Allen is shooting 61.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.4 points per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 103.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 51.0% shooting.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 41 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: day to day (ankle), Dylan Windler: day to day (knee), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (thumb), Will Barton: out (personal), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor), Monte Morris: day to day (shoulder), Paul Millsap: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.