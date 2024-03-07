Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley to miss at least 1 week with left ankle sprain

Coach J. B. Bickerstaff said before Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks that Mobley’s ankle was “tender.”

“We’ll see how it goes,” Bickerstaff said.

The 6-foot-11 Mobley is averaging 15.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Forward Georges Niang made only his second start of the season against the Hawks as Mobley's replacement.

Cleveland also was still without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell with a left knee bone bruise and guard Max Strus (right knee strain) against Atlanta.

