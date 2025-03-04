Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome fined $25,000 by NBA for criticizing officials after Sunday's win

“I thought the refs were really bad tonight, especially Natalie (Sago), she was really bad,” Jerome said. “Stuff like that happens. They kind of lose control of the game, and you just got to keep your head. I thought that first half was ridiculous. Third quarter was horrendous.

“You just got to keep your head and keep playing.”

Jerome finished with 25 points, six assists and a career-high six steals. He also picked up a technical foul for arguing with officials.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson agreed that the game had little flow because of all the whistles.

“The game was so choppy,” Atkinson said. “I’ll have to go back and look at the film. We have great referees in this league. I just thought it wasn’t a great spectacle for the fans or for the media, or for us as coaches. It would just seem like it was constant stoppage. I’ll just leave it at that.”

