Cavaliers Kevin Love has thumb fracture, could miss games

The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes for Cleveland, which blew a late lead before winning 132-122 in double overtime.

The Cavs said X-rays taken Saturday confirmed the fracture. Love is listed as doubtful for Sunday's home game against Miami, and it's likely the 34-year-old could miss several games to give the thumb time to heal.