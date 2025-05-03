Cavaliers list Garland as questionable for Game 1 of series against Indiana

Garland did not practice on Saturday after going through a full-contact session on Friday. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the status of the 6-foot-1, sixth-year pro will likely be a game-time decision.

“We’re just in this kind of area where you just got to kind of see day-by-day and see how it feels tomorrow morning,” Atkinson said after Saturday's practice.

Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season. He scored 27 points in the Cavaliers' 121-100 victory over the Heat on April 20 in the opening game of the series.

Atkinson said Garland is likely going to have to deal with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.

“The toe’s a tough one,” Atkinson said. “There’s pain and all that. But the good thing, when we watch him shooting right now, he’s moving well.”

Sam Merrill or Isaac Okoro would get the start if Garland is unable to play. Merrill has started the past two games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba