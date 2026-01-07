Cavaliers' Max Strus out for another month after foot surgery

The Cavaliers said a recent evaluation and imaging showed additional time was required for the fracture to fully heal. When Strus originally had the surgery, it was expected he would resume basketball activities in three to four months.

Strus will have a follow-up evaluation with Dr. David Porter, who performed the procedure, and the team's medical and training staff within the next four weeks.

Strus averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 50 games, including 37 starts, last season to help the Cavs finish atop the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland is 20-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference, going into Tuesday night's game at Indiana.

