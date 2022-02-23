Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey from assistant to GM

Gansey has been with the Cavs since 2011. He will have an increased role in draft preparations while working with Koby Altman, who was recently promoted from GM to president of basketball operations.

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” Altman said. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland."