Cavaliers sign 7-2 center Moses Brown to 10-day contract

FILE - Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With All-Star center Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

Credit: Amanda Loman

news
47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — With All-Star center Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract on Thursday.

The 7-foot-2 Brown, who played for Dallas earlier this season, is expected to be available for Friday's game in Miami.

Allen broke his left middle finger in Monday's win over Toronto. The Cavs have not provided a timetable for Allen's return, and with six games over the next eight days, it was vital they added some frontline help.

Allen's loss deprives coach J.B. Bickerstaff from using a starting lineup with Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley, three 7-footers who present a major matchup issue for nearly every opponent.

Brown appeared in 26 games for the Mavericks, averaging just 6.5 minutes per game. The 22-year-old showed promise last season with Oklahoma City by averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 22 games.

Brown, who played at UCLA, spent the 2019-20 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Cavaliers are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when their four-year run to the Finals was followed by LeBron James leaving for the second time as a free agent.

Cleveland currently holds the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, leading the No. 7 Raptors by three games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

