Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to multiyear contract

Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 3. Rather than give him a second 10-day deal, the team opted to sign him for three years, two guaranteed.

The 6-foot-4 Merrill has only appeared in one game for Cleveland after playing in 34 for the G League Charge and averaging 16.4 points. He scored a season-high 32 while making 10 of 14 3-pointers against Greensboro on Feb. 22.