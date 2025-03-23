Cavaliers snap 4-game skid with 120-91 victory over Jazz

Kyle Filipowski led Utah with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Walker Kessler added 13 rebounds and three blocks.

The Jazz rallied from an early 12-point deficit and took a 36-34 lead on Collin Sexton’s layup midway through the second quarter. Cleveland went ahead for good after taking a 44-43 lead on Mitchell’s pull-up jumper with 2:04 left before halftime.

The Cavaliers held Utah without a point for 6½ minutes and pulled away behind a 15-0 run to open the third quarter. Allen bookended the run with a pair of baskets, his second one giving Cleveland a 66-45 lead five minutes into the second half.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Cleveland exploited Utah’s poor transition defense, outscoring the Jazz 22-9 in fastbreak points.

Jazz: Utah struggled to take care of the ball again, committing 18 turnovers and giving up 25 points off them.

Key moment

After Utah took its final lead at 43-42 on Filipowski’s reverse layup, Mitchell and Garland combined for three baskets in the final two minutes before halftime to set the stage for Cleveland’s decisive third quarter run.

Key stat

Cleveland outscored Utah 60-30 in the paint.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Cleveland wraps up its five-game road swing at Portland, while Utah hosts Memphis.

