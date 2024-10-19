Cavaliers starting forward Max Strus to miss at least 6 weeks with ankle sprain

Cleveland, which made the Eastern Conference semifinals last season despite a rash of major injuries, opens the season on Wednesday in Toronto. The Cavs play their home opener on Friday against Detroit and former coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The 28-year-old Strus in his second season with the Cavs, who acquired him in a sign-and-trade deal with Miami last year. Strus made 70 starts for Cleveland and averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.

Strus sustained a hip injury in Cleveland's preseason opener on Oct. 8.

He attempted to draw a charge in the second quarter against Bulls rookie forward Matas Buzelis. Strus absorbed the contact and fell hard to the floor. He remained in the game before limping off and heading to the locker room.

Following the game, the Cavs said Strus had a bruised hip.

Strus spent three seasons with the Heat and one with the Chicago Bulls.

