Cavaliers take on the Magic on 3-game slide

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 105-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Cole Anthony is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (wrist), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.